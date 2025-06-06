Almost 2,800 euros raised during charity dinner on the Costa del Sol

Sections
Highlight
Tony Bryant
Marbella
Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:28
Age Concern Marbella held its gala night at Restaurante El Gamonal, San Pedro Alcántara, last weekend, an event that raised almost 2,800 euros. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and live entertainment supplied by soul singer Mr Maph, along with a raffle with prizes of vintage Scandinavian jewellery and a Louis Vuitton beauty case.
"The dinner was held to support even more expat residents in our region. All in all, it was a wonderful night. We were delighted at the turnout. Our sincere thanks to the restaurant, the donors of our amazing raffle prizes and our generous guests," a spokesperson said.
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Publicidad
Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.
Reporta un error en esta noticia
Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados
¿Ya eres registrado?Inicia sesión
Necesitas ser suscriptor para poder votar.