Guests enjoying the gala night. SUR
Community spirit

Almost 2,800 euros raised during charity dinner on the Costa del Sol

Age Concern Marbella held its gala night at Restaurante El Gamonal, San Pedro Alcántara, last weekend

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:28

Age Concern Marbella held its gala night at Restaurante El Gamonal, San Pedro Alcántara, last weekend, an event that raised almost 2,800 euros. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and live entertainment supplied by soul singer Mr Maph, along with a raffle with prizes of vintage Scandinavian jewellery and a Louis Vuitton beauty case.

"The dinner was held to support even more expat residents in our region. All in all, it was a wonderful night. We were delighted at the turnout. Our sincere thanks to the restaurant, the donors of our amazing raffle prizes and our generous guests," a spokesperson said.

