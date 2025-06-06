Almost 2,800 euros raised during charity dinner on the Costa del Sol

Tony Bryant Marbella Friday, 6 June 2025, 11:28 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella held its gala night at Restaurante El Gamonal, San Pedro Alcántara, last weekend, an event that raised almost 2,800 euros. Guests enjoyed a three-course dinner and live entertainment supplied by soul singer Mr Maph, along with a raffle with prizes of vintage Scandinavian jewellery and a Louis Vuitton beauty case.

"The dinner was held to support even more expat residents in our region. All in all, it was a wonderful night. We were delighted at the turnout. Our sincere thanks to the restaurant, the donors of our amazing raffle prizes and our generous guests," a spokesperson said.