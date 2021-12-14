Agreement to provide sanitation to El Rosario in Marbella approved Acosol will now put the work, with an execution period of nine months and cost 4.4million euros, out to tender with the aim of completion by 2023

The green light has been given to an agreement signed by Marbella town hall, the public water company, Acosol, and the residents of El Rosario in Marbella, to carry out essential works that will supply the area with new sanitation and water supply infrastructure.

The project will cost 4.4 million euros and will be financed by the community of owners (25 per cent), Acosol (25 per cent) and the town hall (50 per cent).

The initiative affects 596 homes and will have a direct impact on some 3,000 residents. The works will involve the adaptation of the area to environmental regulations and will include the removal of all existing septic tanks. A new sewerage system will be installed to avoid flooding problems, which, the council claims, “will also improve the public water supply service”.

Better quality and environmental control

Mayor of Marbella Ángeles Muñoz has said that by allowing El Rosario to continue to develop, the work will mean better quality and environmental control. She also pointed out that the aim is for this same formula to be transferred to other parts of the municipality, including Hacienda Las Chapas and Costa Bella, whose procedures are currently being finalised.

“Because the estate’s sanitation infrastructure was not in accordance with the law, new licences could not be authorised for the 167 vacant plots in the area, nor for the renovation of old houses, something that the project will also make possible,” Muñoz said.

Acosol will now put the work, which is expected to take nine months, out to tender, with the aim of completion by 2023.