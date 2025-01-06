Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File photograph of Age Concern Marbella members enjoying a coffee morning. SUR
Age Concern starts 2025 with new weekly coffee morning venue in San Pedro
This will become the local branch's fifth weekly social meeting, seeing as it already hosts two meetings in San Pedro, one in Marbella and another in Benavista

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 6 January 2025, 14:21

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro will start 2025 with a new weekly coffee morning at Bar Pandora (Avenida Marqués del Duero), San Pedro Alcántara, which will begin on Friday 31 January. This new venue will become the charity’s fifth weekly social meeting, seeing as it already hosts two coffee mornings in San Pedro, one in Marbella and another in Benavista. These meetings, held between 11am and 12.30pm, will resume from January 7 after the charity’s volunteers enjoyed a break over the Christmas holidays.

“This new coffee morning has been made possible thanks to the wonderful support from our community. Everyone is invited to join us for a morning of fun and friendship. Whether you are single, or a couple, everyone is welcome,” spokesperson Steve Marshall said.

The charity will also reopen its social centre in San Pedro on 7 January, which offers a range of social activities and informative services, including the ‘discount scheme’, which has the participation of a cross-section of local businesses that offer discounts to Age Concern members.

For more information about membership, which is free, phone or WhatsApp 689 355 198 weekdays between 10am and 6pm.

www.ageconcernmarbella.com

