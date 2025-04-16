Finnish theatre professionals to take part in cultural exchange in Malaga province

Jennie Rhodes Riogordo Wednesday, 16 April 2025, 16:28 Compartir

A group of Finnish theatre professionals and cultural creators from Valkeakoski, Finland, will be in Riogordo in the east of Malaga province as part of a European Erasmus+ learning mobility programme from Wednesday 23 until Monday 28 April.

Coordinated by Valkeakoski Theatre, the programme is being hosted in Spain by the non-profit cultural association Augmenters which is based in Riogordo and works to foster intercultural dialogue and community engagement through the arts.

As part of the visit the group will present 'Musical Greetings from Finland' on Thursday 24 April at 7pm at Casa de la Plaza on the town's Plaza de la Constitución. The event promises "a cultural evening of songs, poetry, and open conversation" and aims to "highlight the cultural exchange between Finland and Spain, offering an opportunity for local residents and visitors to experience a taste of Finnish artistic expression," according to the organisers.

The Finnish delegation consists of artists and cultural professionals involved in theatre, music, and poetry. During their stay in Riogordo they will meet with representatives from the town's cultural community, explore the area's cultural heritage and exchange experiences and practices in community-based cultural work. The group will visit Riogordo town hall where they will meet local representatives and the Museo Etnográfico de Riogordo and Museo Municipal de Bellas Artes. They will also visit Malaga city where they will see the Roman theatre, the Cervantes theatre and watch a flamenco performance by Israel Galván.

The project is part of the Erasmus+ adult education programme, focusing on learning through culture, nature, and community engagement. For more information visit: www.augmenters.net‪ or call 0034 631 85 99 04.