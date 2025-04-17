Gibraltar toughens compliance with commonly used measures against tax avoidance

SUR in English Gibraltar. Thursday, 17 April 2025, 13:53 Compartir

The government of Gibraltar has published revised anti-tax avoidance provisions, "to reinforce its commitment to fair taxation and aligning with global standards".

The new anti-avoidance rules, commonly used elsewhere, grant the Commissioner of Income Tax broad powers to counteract or disregard any tax advantage obtained from arrangements believed to deliver a tax advantage that is not in keeping with both the letter and spirit of tax laws.

Key provisions include the power to refer tax advisers to their professional or regulatory bodies where it is believed they are promoting or facilitating tax avoidance schemes or acting in a conflicted position, and rules which prevent shareholders from deferring tax by accumulating profits within companies and subsequently liquidating them for tax-free distribution.