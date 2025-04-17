The first test of the year

Compartir

The tourism industry is facing its first major test of the year this week. Easter is traditionally the best indicator of what the summer season will be like and forecasts suggest the Costa del Sol will get good marks. Achieving ten out of ten depends somewhat on the weather, which took its toll in 2024, and on the numbers of Spanish tourists, among whom Andalusians are the majority. Meanwhile the international visitors are guaranteed.

Proof of this is that more flights are scheduled to and from foreign destinations this Easter than last year. Figures from airport operator Aena show that 80% of the almost 5,900 landings and take-offs planned at the Costa del Sol airport this week are to and from international destinations.

It is precisely the growing numbers of international visitors willing to pay the increasingly higher prices of accommodation, restaurants and leisure activities that counteracts the constant cooling of domestic demand. Spanish visitors are falling due to lower spending power and prices that seem to have reached a ceiling for the national market.

Foreigners, no matter how expensive hotels or tourist apartments have become, still consider them to be cheaper than in their own countries. That is why prices are still rising. Business owners know that foreign demand is guaranteed even if Spanish tourism suffers. It is the law of supply and demand.

The question is how long this rise can go on for and what impact the increasing fall in domestic holidaymakers, traditionally the ones who filled the hotels at Easter, will have. Costs continue to rise and prices will continue to rise, but at a slower pace than in recent years.

Professionals are aware of the importance of the domestic market and of the need for restraint to prevent the industry from getting carried away by greed.

Another aspect that will be put to the test this Easter is personnel. Difficulties in finding professionals are the main problem facing this industry.

Thousands of contracts have been made to be prepared for this first avalanche of tourists of the year.

The question is whether they will be up to the task in another of the vital elements: service.

Tourists are becoming more and more demanding and we have to measure up. Quality and price will make the difference; the test begins.