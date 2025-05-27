Age Concern Marbella unveils programme of social events for June

Tony Bryant Marbella Tuesday, 27 May 2025, 12:25 Compartir

Age Concern Marbella has announced its June programme of social events, which kicks on at the charity’s community centre in San Pedro Alcántara on Friday 20 June. This event, which is free, is part of its cycle of monthly talks and will present local author Karen Brady, who will give a talk about her novels, many of which have become best sellers on Amazon. Starting at 11.30am, the event, at which the author will sign copies of her psychological thriller series, has limited space, so reservation is recommended.

The charity will also launch its new, sixth coffee morning and social gathering at El Barracon in Elviria on Monday 23 June. This will be followed by the monthly lunch meeting, which will be held at G-Wine in Marbella on Thursday 26 June.

For details and reservations, ring 689 35 51 98 or email events@ageconcernmarbella.com