Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that this year’s traditional Christmas lunch will be held at The Hogan Stand in San Pedro on Thursday 11 December. Along with a three-course menu with multiple choices, guests will enjoy an afternoon of entertainment supplied by Karen Danzig and the Del Sol singers, and Brian Piccolo; while radio presenter Giles Brown will host a charity auction and a raffle with “many desirable items”.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 1pm, cost 40 euros and are available by email - lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com

A spokesperson for the charity said, “If you have something to donate as a raffle prize, please bring it along with you. You will be helping to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”

The menu can be found on the association’s website - www.ageconcernmarbella.com