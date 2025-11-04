Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Guests at last year's Christmas lunch in aid of Age Concern. SUR
Community spirit

Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch

The event, which will be held at The Hogan Stand in San Pedro, will also feature entertainment and a charity auction

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Tuesday, 4 November 2025, 11:37

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that this year’s traditional Christmas lunch will be held at The Hogan Stand in San Pedro on Thursday 11 December. Along with a three-course menu with multiple choices, guests will enjoy an afternoon of entertainment supplied by Karen Danzig and the Del Sol singers, and Brian Piccolo; while radio presenter Giles Brown will host a charity auction and a raffle with “many desirable items”.

Tickets for the event, which starts at 1pm, cost 40 euros and are available by email - lunches@ageconcernmarbella.com

A spokesperson for the charity said, “If you have something to donate as a raffle prize, please bring it along with you. You will be helping to raise funds for a very worthy cause.”

The menu can be found on the association’s website - www.ageconcernmarbella.com

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Costa del Sol residents launch petition against plans for new homes just 40m from protected 16th century watchtower
  2. 2 Eastern Costa del Sol town hall approves rubbish tax amid protests
  3. 3 Stoppage-time heartbreak as Malaga CF are stunned by incredible late comeback
  4. 4 Flags in Gibraltar to fly at half-mast to mark funeral of late Admiral of the Fleet
  5. 5 Head inland for fun and adventure in Malaga province
  6. 6 Granada, dreams you can live
  7. 7 Government launches official WhatsApp channel in Gibraltar
  8. 8 Gibraltarian conductor triumphs at Berlin State Opera
  9. 9 Unspoilt beaches, dunes and diving on the eastern Costas
  10. 10 Malaga province teams endure a winless weekend in the Spanish third tier

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch

Age Concern Marbella gears up for festive season with fundraising Christmas lunch