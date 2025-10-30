Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Previous year's Christmas lights in Calle Larios. SUR
Trip

Age Concern Marbella cancels November Christmas shopping trip to Fuengirola

The association has replaced the activity with a trip to see the Christmas lights in Malaga on Tuesday 2 December

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Thursday, 30 October 2025, 11:00

Age Concern Marbella/San Pedro has announced that the Christmas shopping trip to Fuengirola on Tuesday 4 November has been cancelled. However, the association has arranged another trip to see the Christmas lights in Malaga on Tuesday 2 December. The coach, which costs 20 euros per person, will depart from the Centro Commercial La Colonial, San Pedro, at 4pm and return from the city at 10pm.

The trip includes the opportunity to see Malaga’s spectacular festive decorations and the music and light show in Calle Larios, and the chance to do some pre-Christmas shopping.

Reservations for the trip, which must be made in advance, can be made in the charity’s social centre in San Pedro or on its website - www.ageconcernmarbella.com

