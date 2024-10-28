Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Pamela Lake, James Stirling and Carol Woolnoth with the new defibrillator. SUR
Age Concern assures safety of users with defibrillator at San Pedro social centre
Community spirit

The new “life-saving” device was made possible by the support of the International Rotary Club Guadalmina and Blevins Franks financial advisers

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Marbella

Monday, 28 October 2024, 13:14

Opciones para compartir

Age Concern Marbella will further assure the safety of the users of its social centre in San Pedro Alcántara with the installation of a defibrillator, a new “life-saving” device that was made possible by the support of the International Rotary Club Guadalmina and Blevins Franks financial advisers.

The new device was presented to the charity’s president, Carol Woolnoth, last week by Rotary member Pamela Lake, and Blevins Franks representative James Stirling, who will visit the social centre again on 6 November at 4pm to offer free financial advice to the organisation’s users.

Following the installation of the defibrillator and a word of thanks from the president, a team of volunteers underwent a comprehensive training course to show them how to use the new equipment.

“The safety of our clients is always paramount, which is why this amazing new equipment is now located in our widely used centre in San Pedro,” Age Concern representative Steve Marshall said.

For more information about the charity, or to reserve a place for next week’s financial talk, phone 689 25 51 98.

