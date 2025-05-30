Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

112 incident

Two British men arrested after suspected rape at Marbella villa

National Police officers detained the pair after the British victim's friends found her naked and unconscious in the property's bathroom

María José Díaz Alcalá

María José Díaz Alcalá

Malaga

Friday, 30 May 2025, 10:06

National Police officers on the Costa del Sol have arrested two British men, 23 and 27, on suspicion of raping a young woman, also British, in a villa in Marbella. The incident happened in the early hours of Sunday, 25 May, when the victim's friends found her naked and unconscious in the property's bathroom.

On the night of 24 May, the young woman and her friends went to a club in Marbella, where they met a group of men, all from the UK. They suggested taking the party to the villa where the girls were staying.

At around 1.30am, the emergency services received a call from the victim's friends, who had found her in the bathroom, naked and unconscious. They suspected that she had been sexually assaulted by the two individuals, while in a vulnerable state due to alcohol consumption.

The emergency services attended the scene and the sexual assault protocol was activated. The young woman was taken to the Hospital Costa del Sol in Marbella, where she underwent a forensic examination and the required analyses to determine whether there were narcotic substances in her system.

At the same time, the National Police officers arrested one of the suspects - a 23-year-old man. Later, they located the other suspect in a club in Marbella thanks to the physical description that the victim's friends had provided.

