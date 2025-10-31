Malaga province's self-employed speak up: what are the pros and cons of working for oneself?

Clemente Solo de Zaldívar: "The day that I stay at home is a day I don't get paid"

Clemente Solo de Zaldívar founded electricity, telecommunications and home automation company Proindetec 19 years ago, when he was only 26 years old. "I was fed up with working for others: I was always being told off because I was doing things too well," he says. Having survived the Great Recession, Covid-19 and the subsequent unstoppable inflation, Proindetec is an example of business resilience. This has not been achieved without sacrifices and Solo de Zaldívar and his partner are now the only workers in the company. As they have had to lay off the seven employees they used to have, they can now only afford to take on the work that the two can handle.

" Between salaries, social security fees and sick leave, it was not worth having workers because we had to raise prices, when there is a lot of unfair competition and freelancing on the side in our sector: there are people who, while on sick leave or collecting unemployment benefits, are doing undeclared work," he says.

Solo de Zaldívar also complains about taxes: "With an average turnover of 2,000 euros a month, you have to pay around 3,000 euros a quarter in taxes, almost half." However, his greatest concern is the lack of social protection. Once, he was unable to work for five months due to a serious accident after he fell from a ladder. During that time, he would be compensated with 28.39 euros a day by the mutual insurance company, only because the incident was ruled as a work-related accident. " If it's any common illness, the day I stay at home is a day I don't get paid."