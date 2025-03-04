Malaga's labour market grows in February by almost 5,000 employees

Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of construction workers. SUR
Malaga&#039;s labour market grows in February by almost 5,000 employees
Employment

Unemployment in the province is down by nearly 400 since the end of January

Nuria Triguero

Nuria Triguero

Malaga

Tuesday, 4 March 2025, 11:22

The labour market in Malaga experienced a recovery in February after suffering a steep January downturn in which it lost more than 10,000 jobs. SEPE (Spain's state employment service) finished the month of February with 121,095 registered unemployed in the province of Malaga, which is 391 fewer than at the end of January. What is more important is that the market this past month also grew by 4,931 registered workers, which brings Malaga's total number of employed to 708,684.

This figure is an all-time record for the month of February and marks an annual increase of 24,569 contributors to Social Security (3.59%). Malaga is the fourth Spanish province, behind Madrid, Barcelona and Valencia, which has gained the highest numbers of affiliates throughout the past year.

Malaga is not the leading province on monthly terms, however. Within Andalucía, there is one province that is far ahead of it in the race: Huelva, which is in the midst of the strawberry campaign and has added nearly 20,000 affiliates in a single month. Malaga comes in second place, with 4,931 new workers. Seville increased its number of contributors by 4,186; Cadiz by 3,887; and Almeria by 1,046. In turn, the other three Andalusian provinces lost employment in February. For example, Jaén experienced the opposite to Huelva, as the end of the olive campaign contributed to the loss of 18,000 jobs. Cordoba and Granada have 1,329 and 621 fewer people registered with Social Security, respectively.

By sector

The services sector saw the highest drop in unemployment in Malaga in February, with 632 fewer unemployed people compared to the previous month. Construction (-135) and industry (-34) recorded lighter decreases. Agriculture saw a reduction of just one unemployed person and the number of unemployed without previous employment increased by 411 people.

The year-on-year evolution of unemployment in the province is positive, as there are now 13,148 fewer unemployed than a year ago - a decrease of almost 10%.

