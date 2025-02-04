Malaga loses 10,500 jobs in January

Nuria Triguero Malaga Tuesday, 4 February 2025, 13:18 Compartir

The first month of 2025 has left a bitter balance for Malaga's labour market, where January closed with another 10,500 individuals registered as unemployed. This figure is a direct result of the end of the Christmas campaign and sales, as well as a reflection of cuts carried out in the hospitality and logistics industries. It is also a continuation of the six consecutive months of decrease in employment, since the positive record reached in July 2024. Even so, there are almost 24,000 more people in work than a year ago, which makes the year-on-year employment balance positive. What cannot be denied, however, is that the labour market in Malaga is still very much affected by seasonality.

This job destruction trend has not been passed entirely to the unemployment services. In January, there was an increase of 2,412 officially unemployed individuals in the province, compared to December, which is less than a quarter of the total number of people who have stopped working. Why are these figures not correlated? There are several reasons. Some of those workers who have stopped working have not registered for unemployment, either because they are not interested in looking for work at the moment or because they are not entitled to unemployment benefits. What should also not be underestimated is the effect that discontinuous workers have had on unemployment statistics. Since temporary hiring has been restricted, companies have promoted the fixed-discontinuous contract model. Workers, who are subject to this type of contract, work for a number of months a year and for the rest of the year they stop paying contributions and start receiving a benefit or subsidy (if they are entitled to it), but they are not registered as unemployed for statistical purposes. This means that some of the workers who are no longer active because of the end of the tourist season do not add to the number of unemployed.

Third largest rise in unemployment

Malaga province starts February with more than 120,000 unemployed (121,486). The increase in unemployment is the third largest in Spain, behind Madrid (+3,541) and Seville (+2,412). Andalucía is the region with the highest rise in unemployment (+11,903), with all provinces, except Huelva, participating in this upward trend. Seville was the worst performing province in the region in terms of both unemployment and Social Security enrolment, losing 12,364 contributors with respect to the previous month. Malaga was the second worst hit, with the aforementioned increase of 2,412 unemployed (+2.03%) and 10,493 job losses (-1.49%). Nevertheless, it still has 13,680 fewer unemployed than a year ago.

The rise in unemployment in Malaga was concentrated mainly in the services industry, which accounted for 2,544 unemployed. Construction was the only sector with a positive performance, with 352 unemployed. Industry and agriculture registered small increases of 102 and 91 unemployed, respectively. The previously unemployed remained practically unchanged (+27).