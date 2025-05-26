Best start to year ever for export market in Malaga province

José Antonio Sau Malaga Monday, 26 May 2025, 10:43 Compartir

Exports by companies in Malaga province continued to reach record levels in the first quarter of 2025, after achieving a memorable 2024 that was the best year in a good run. As a result, in the first three months of this year, sales abroad totalled 842 million euros, 4.7% more than in the same period in 2024, clearly demonstrating that the province which includes the Costa del Sol continues on the same successful trajectory with its best start ever to the year.

The regional delegate for the economy, Antonio García, pointed out that this increase in overseas sales "highlights the great capacity for work and effort by Malaga's companies, which not only generate employment and wealth, but also become great ambassadors for the province abroad through the sale of products that are always characterised by their quality."

He added that these record export figures "are another symptom of the growth and economic strength of our province, as well as its contribution to Andalucía's leadership in Spain and Europe."

The first figures for 2025 confirm the exponential growth of Malaga, which had already reached record annual totals for 2024, exceeding 3.2 billion euros in exports. Moreover, Malaga was also the Andalusian province with the highest growth in 2023.

"Malaga's export books last year showed a significant diversification of destinations, reaching up to four continents with its top 10 destination countries, something for which Malaga's olive oil sales are largely responsible, which triumphed in international markets with a 44% growth and a record-breaking figure that exceeded 600 million euros," said García. He further commented that these figures placed Malaga as the third province in Andalucía and all of Spain to have exported the most olive oil in 2024.

During this first quarter of 2025, the top product sold was olive oil at 141 million euros, thereby accounting for 16.8% of total provincial exports. This was followed by sales of fruit products at 140 million euros, an increase of 9% compared to the same period in 2024. The others in the top five are meat and edible offal (61 million euros), optical and photographic instruments and apparatus (44 millions) and essential oils (37 millions).

At the beginning of this year exports from the province have reached 137 markets all over the world, the main ones being Italy (115 million euros - a 32% increase), France (111 million euros), Portugal (110 millions) and the United States (91 million euros).

So, how many companies in Malaga export? For this quarter Malaga registered 1,801 exporters, of which 829 were regular exporters (at least four consecutive years exporting).

A parting reminder came from García: this year the Junta de Andalucía, via its TRADE agency that promotes the internationalisation of the whole region, will continue to support and promote the business fabric of the province the same as it did in 2024. Last year TRADE provided support to 496 companies in Malaga, which is equivalent to almost half of the regular exporting companies in the province.