Malaga wine awards: province's top drops for 2023 unveiled There was a record number of entries at this year's annual awards with 75 wines from 20 wineries vying for top honours at Friday's ceremony in Ronda

Juan Soto Malaga Tuesday, 5 December 2023, 16:15

Provincial wineries Bentomiz, Los Frutales, Jorge Ordóñez and Muñoz Cabrera have won top gongs at this year's awards for the best wines from the Málaga and Sierras de Málaga denominations of origin, organised by the Sabor a Málaga brand.

There was a record number of entries at this year's annual awards with 75 wines from 20 wineries vying for top honours at Friday's ceremony in Ronda, nine wineries more than 2022.

The prize for the best white wine of Sierras de Malaga went to Ariyanas Seco Sobre Lías Finas 2022, from Bodegas Bentomiz. Meanwhile, the same winery's Ariyanas Terruño Pizarroso 2021 was deemed the best sweet white wine of Sierras de Malaga.

The Botani Garnacha 2022 from Jorge Ordóñez Malaga won the best red wine for the Sierras de Málaga seal with an ageing period of up to six months. The award for the best red wine of Sierras de Málaga with an ageing period of more than six months went to the Cabernet Sauvignon Los Frutales from the Sesca 2016-Bodega Los Frutales winery. The judges awarded the best liqueur wine from Malaga to Dimobe-A. Muñoz Cabrera's Rujaq Andalusí Trasañejo.

Special mention prizes went to the Malaga Virgen Dunkel wine from Bodegas Málaga Virgen for using traditional techniques; and to the Romé-conte 2021 wine from Bodega Fabio Coullet for the recovery of the native 'romé' grape variety.

The winning wineries and special mentions shared in on 30,500 euros, to be distributed through the purchase of various lots of the winning wines to promote them at national and international fairs.

In total, 20 white wines from Sierras de Málaga, 10 Málaga sweet wines, 10 Sierras de Málaga red wines aged up to six months, 21 Sierras de Málaga red wines aged more than six months and 14 Málaga liqueur wines were judged.

Director of Sabor a Málaga Leonor García-Agua chaired this year's panel of judges which comprised of SUR journalist and food critic Enrique Bellver; journalist and winner of the national gastronomy award 2000 Paz Ivisón; head sommelier of Marbella Club Hotel and founder of the Association of Sommeliers of Malaga-Costa del Sol Ángel González Garrido; and oenologist and president of the Association of Sommeliers of Córdoba Cristina Osuna.