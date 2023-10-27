Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Last year's event attracted swing fans from all over the province. SUR
Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend
Events

Malaga swing gathering set to take over Muelle Uno this weekend

More than 200 dancers from all over Spain, the UK, Italy, Poland and Switzerland will participate in the event on Sunday 29 October

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Malaga

Friday, 27 October 2023, 12:55

As part of the Malaga Swing Festival, which is taking place in different locations in the city this weekend, an event that will bring together more than 200 dancers from all over Spain, the UK, Italy, Poland and Switzerland will be staged in Muelle Uno in Malaga port on Sunday 29 October.

This is the second year that Malaga has hosted the festival, which attracts fans of the genre from all over the province. The gathering will offer an afternoon of live music supplied by The Swinguettes, a group that captures the essence of a style of jazz that developed in the USA during the late 1920s and early ‘30s.

The event kicks off at 4.30pm with a parade of the participating dancers from the Centre Pompidou to the main stage, located in the port (next to the co-working centre).

The event will also present several local bands, along with lindy hop and solo jazz classes.

