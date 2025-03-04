Malaga olive oil exports up by 44% in 2024 as it goes to 61 countries around the globe

Exports of Malaga's olive oil grew by 44 per cent last year and reached 662.8 million euros, making it the second Andalusian province with the highest increase after Jaén, according to data released on Monday 3 March by Andalucía Trade, an agency which forms part of the Junta de Andalucía.

The figures mean that Malaga is the third Andalusian province in terms of olive oil exports, with 14.5% of the region's total. The first two provinces are Seville, with 2.3 billion and 50% of the total, and Cordoba, with just under 896 million and 19.6%.

The United States is the main market to which Malaga olive oil is exported with 221.9 million euros, after an increase in sales of 45.4%, which means that a third of Malaga's 'liquid gold' that goes abroad is destined for the USA (33.5% of total exports from the province). European markets follow with Italy (115.7 million, up 28.2%), France (69.2 million, up 48.4%), Germany (52.8 million, up 43.2%), the Netherlands (32.3 million, up 97.9%) and Belgium (24.2 million, up 2.1%).

662.8 million euros in olive oil exports from Malaga in 2024

China occupies seventh place in the ranking with a 156.9% increase in sales to reach 17.8 million euros; also of note is the increase in exports to Australia with a 207.1% rise to 5.3 million euros; to Serbia, where it has risen by 817.2% to 2.4 million or to Poland with a 271% increase to reach 10.1 million.

Exporting to 61 countries

Malaga's olive oil reached 61 countries last year. By continents, European nations led the purchases with 370 million (55.9% of the total); followed by America with 223 million (34.5%); Asia, with 56.7 million (8.6%), Oceania with 5.5 million (0.8%) and Africa with 1.3 million (0.2%), according to trade data.

The data from Malaga contributed to Andalucía setting an all-time record for olive oil exports last year, with 4,570 million euros and a 39% increase on the previous year.

According to the data, olive oil, which is the leading product in sales in the Andalusian agri-food sector, contributes to the region's trade balance as a whole with 3.35 billion euros, as olive oil exports are 3.8 times higher than imports.