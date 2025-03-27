Malaga priest knocked unconscious by mystery attacker who yelled 'Freemasons'

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 27 March 2025, 09:14 Compartir

A priest has been hospitalised for a head injury he sustained after a stranger approached and punched him in Plaza San Juan de la Cruz in Malaga on Monday 24 March. As his colleague, who witnessed the scene, has stated, the assailant yelled "Freemasons" before leaving the priest unconscious. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday night, when Salvador Gil - priest from the La Amargura parish - and Miguel Ángel Criado from El Salvador parish were walking to a car park after dinner.

As Criado described the alleged attacker , the large man that approached them was about 35 years old. While the El Salvador priest managed to dodge the blow, Gil was hit hard and fell unconscious on the ground. While they were waiting for the ambulance, some passersby assisted them. One of them said that they had seen a "very agitated" man "shouting" on the street earlier in the evening.

After regaining consciousness, Gil remained in a daze for a few hours. He was transferred to Hospital Regional in Malaga city, where diagnostic tests revealed an effusion in the head which, according to protocol, requires 48-hour monitoring to see if it is absorbed naturally by the body. On Tuesday, Gil was still in the hospital, awake and oriented.

According to Criado, the aggression seemed random, as they did not know the assailant and neither he nor Gil were wearing the clergyman attire or the collar, which rules out their status as priests as a reason for the attack.

Salvador Gil is a 49-year-old priest from Ronda, who has been working in the parish of La Amargura for more than a decade. His parishioners describe him as a kind and charismatic man. For most of the previous decade, he was also the delegate for children and youth in the diocese of Malaga. He is also the spiritual director of the brotherhood of Zamarrilla, a patron of the Victoria Foundation and a lecturer at the Higher Centre for Theological Studies and the Faculty of Educational Sciences at the UMA.