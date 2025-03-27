Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Malaga priest knocked unconscious by mystery attacker who yelled &#039;Freemasons&#039;
Crime

Malaga priest knocked unconscious by mystery attacker who yelled 'Freemasons'

The victim, parish priest Salvador Gil from Ronda, remains hospitalised in the city with a head injury

Juan Cano

Juan Cano

Malaga

Thursday, 27 March 2025, 09:14

A priest has been hospitalised for a head injury he sustained after a stranger approached and punched him in Plaza San Juan de la Cruz in Malaga on Monday 24 March. As his colleague, who witnessed the scene, has stated, the assailant yelled "Freemasons" before leaving the priest unconscious. The suspect has not yet been arrested.

The incident happened at around 11pm on Monday night, when Salvador Gil - priest from the La Amargura parish - and Miguel Ángel Criado from El Salvador parish were walking to a car park after dinner.

As Criado described the alleged attacker , the large man that approached them was about 35 years old. While the El Salvador priest managed to dodge the blow, Gil was hit hard and fell unconscious on the ground. While they were waiting for the ambulance, some passersby assisted them. One of them said that they had seen a "very agitated" man "shouting" on the street earlier in the evening.

After regaining consciousness, Gil remained in a daze for a few hours. He was transferred to Hospital Regional in Malaga city, where diagnostic tests revealed an effusion in the head which, according to protocol, requires 48-hour monitoring to see if it is absorbed naturally by the body. On Tuesday, Gil was still in the hospital, awake and oriented.

According to Criado, the aggression seemed random, as they did not know the assailant and neither he nor Gil were wearing the clergyman attire or the collar, which rules out their status as priests as a reason for the attack.

Salvador Gil is a 49-year-old priest from Ronda, who has been working in the parish of La Amargura for more than a decade. His parishioners describe him as a kind and charismatic man. For most of the previous decade, he was also the delegate for children and youth in the diocese of Malaga. He is also the spiritual director of the brotherhood of Zamarrilla, a patron of the Victoria Foundation and a lecturer at the Higher Centre for Theological Studies and the Faculty of Educational Sciences at the UMA.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Emergency work to Malaga reservoir after heavy rain
  2. 2 Aemet activates a new yellow warning for heavy rain in Malaga for Tuesday
  3. 3 This is what Malaga's highest mountain looks like after the latest rain
  4. 4 Malaga veteran Miguel Ángel Jiménez secures another senior golf title
  5. 5 Local boy Dean Huijsen in the thick of it as Spain progress to Nations League semi-finals
  6. 6 Benalmádena to host popular rare plant fair over Easter weekend
  7. 7 Fuengirola stages canine day to highlight the role that dogs perform in society
  8. 8 Costa del Sol Local Police officers recognised for bravery
  9. 9 Private investment solution for major renovation of footbridge over Costa del Sol railway line after 15-year legal dispute
  10. 10 Schoolwork showcase: primary short stories

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Malaga priest knocked unconscious by mystery attacker who yelled 'Freemasons'