Malaga port prepares to accept 'last resort' shipments of fresh water as drought continues in the province

Ignacio Lillo Malaga Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 14:06

Ships loaded with fresh water could dock into the Port of Malaga to supply the province if rainfall continues to be scarce in the province. The Junta de Andlaucía and port authorities hatched the plan as Malaga continues to be plagued by drought and water levels at various reservoirs remain at record low levels.

The docks already have the bulk of the infrastructure and pipelines ready to transport water to distribution centres in Malaga city, especially the desalination plant of El Atabal. But to be put into service, the pipeline will need to be extended by about 100 metres to Pier 9 (the container pier), which is where the tankers loaded with up to 100,000 cubic hectometres of water would dock.

The pipeline between the docks to the city centre, and then to El Atabal - which has never been used - would also need a maintenance check as it is 30 years old. The low-cost operation would involve robot devices, which would inspect the pipeline with cameras and assess if any repairs are needed.

The Junta and Port of Malaga want the pipeline to be complete and operational within three to four months, while shipping companies such as Noatum would be responsible for organising the shiploads of water. "Maritime operators have been asked to look for tankers that can hold 100,000 m3 of raw water that will be delivered to El Atabal," the Junta's delegate for the Malaga province, Carmen Crespo, confirmed.

Malaga would be, together with Algeciras, the two main points where water would be distributed to Malaga city, the Costa del Sol and Axarquia, thanks to the interconnection of the system. There are currently works under way to increase how much water is transferred along the coast from the Campo de Gibraltar to Nerja, with the desalination plant in Malaga acting as the backbone for treatment and distribution to the two coasts. Improvements to the Rosaleda and Rojas pumping stations - where water can then be treated in El Atabal - will boost the Axarquia and the western coast, Crespo added.

Last resort

The measure is very expensive and estimated to cost about ten million euros each month, so authorities would only consider it as a last resort if Malaga province was at extreme risk of low water supply for next summer. Crespo said the situation is extreme and pointed out there is currently only enough fresh water for six months in the Axarquia, and for one year in Malaga city.

Other projects

Another key project is the expansion of the capacity to desalinate seawater at the existing plant in Marbella, which already has all the necessary permits. This coming spring, it will be increased to 20 cubic hectometers; and an additional 10 hm3 are planned.

Also, important work on improvements to the Rojas pumping station are expected to be completed in a few weeks. "We are preparing for the worst case scenario, with infrastructure works that will be a permanent solution in Malaga province," Crespo said.