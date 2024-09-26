Malaga to host second 'Women who change the world' forum

Eugenio Cabezas Malaga Thursday, 26 September 2024, 17:41 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

The second 'Mujeres que Cambian el Mundo' (women who change the world' forum, an event organised by Mujeres a Seguir, with the sponsorship of the Fundación Unicaja foundation and the support of the provincial authority, the Diputación de Málaga, will be held on 8 October in the Edgar Neville auditorium of the Diputación de Málaga in the city. The event, which is free to attend, will feature women who are breaking new ground in the worlds of business, education, technology, politics and social organisations.

The agenda will cover a full day and will include four panel discussions and five inspiring talks. They will present success stories and talk about the challenges and opportunities of entrepreneurship, the transformative role of social entrepreneurship, the role of education as a lever for change, the possibilities of local entrepreneurship or the creation of startups as a way to accelerate the arrival of scientific and technological innovation to society.

Participants will include women such as Teresa Viejo (Fundación Diversidad); Irene Milleiro (Ashoka); Sonia Díez, education expert and entrepreneur; Patricia Cid (Compañía Aguacatera del Sur), Ángela Callejón (University of Málaga), Gemma del Corral (Junta de Andalucía), Mónica Chao (WAS); Irene Cano (Meta), Ruth Sarabia (Junta de Andalucía), Virginia Calvo (GiantX), Alicia Izquierdo (Malaga city hall) and the comedian Asaari Bibang.

María Dolores Vergara, delegate for equality at the Diputación de Málaga, which will host the event, said that the aim of this forum is "to give talent the voice it deserves, to highlight that another way of managing is possible, another way of thinking, a different vision that opens up new paths in worlds as diverse as business, education, technology, politics and social organisations".

She went on to say, "Women have been working hard for a long time to reach positions that not so long ago were totally masculine and meetings like this one highlight them as beacons."