Reservoir levels improve across Malaga province but water saving measures will continue

The BOJA official bulletin of the Junta de Andalucía has published this Tuesday an order signed by the regional minister for agriculture, Ramón Fernández Pacheco, as the new regulatory framework for drought management. The most striking thing is that it confirms improvements in Malaga province and the Guadalhorce-Limonero reservoir system, which moves from 'serious' down to 'severe' status. Only the Axarquia area remains at 'severe', while the Costa del Sol returns to something resembling normality, although this should be taken with a pinch of salt as a medium-sized reservoir such as La Concepción only allows for limited confidence.

"It is noted that the shortage indicator is in a situation of severe shortage, although the application of the rules of change of status included in the special drought plan of the hydrographic demarcation prevents the formal change of status until January," stated the BOJA. It is necessary for the headwater reservoirs and Casasola to exceed 71.4 million cubic metres, something that was more than achieved at the start of this week (88 million cubic metres).

In any case, an allocation of 200 litres per inhabitant per day is maintained. The suspension of water supply transfers to the Viñuela system is maintained and maximum use will be made of extraordinary resources. These are the wells of Aljaima and Fahala in Cártama and from spring water sources Perales and Puente del Rey (Bajo Guadalhorce). In addition, the Casasola reservoir in Almogía and outflow from the Guadalhorce river at the Aljaima weir will continue to be used to a large extent.

On the western Costa del Sol the situation is 'normal' but, as it is not possible to jump two steps at the same time in the drought management plan, it remains at 'moderate'. Here the consumption of 225 litres per inhabitant per day continues. The BOJA also sets out the following inflows from La Concepción reservoir: January (2.759 million cubic metres), February (2.523) and March (2.938). The reservoir now stores 37.89 million cubic metres.

"The use of non-conventional resources such as desalinated and recycled water will be maximised. In the latter case, and once the concession rights have been satisfied, the resources that have not been used, and always with the corresponding administrative authorisation, may be used for other purposes such as garden irrigation", stated the text, which in turn is the result of the proposals of the last meeting of the Junta's drought committee.

The Axarquia is still at a serious level and, furthermore, will not receive water from Malaga. That is because La Viñuela currently has more than 35 million cubic metres, almost three times as much as this time last year.

"The supply flow will come from the underground resources of the Chíllar river at a rate of at least 80 litres per second and the rest from La Viñuela reservoir", stated the new order.