Malaga company has a hand in designing the biggest wave park in Europe

One of the most important sports, gastronomic and leisure projects currently being developed in Spain will be stamped and flavoured by Malaga. The Lago Interioriza studio, located in Malaga city, will be in charge of developing the design for Gemswell Surf Madrid - a big project, part of Atlético de Madrid's sports city.

The new complex, which will be built next to the Metropolitano stadium, is expected to open in the summer of 2026. Funded by an investment of 50 million euros, the facility will have the largest surfing lake in Europe, five gastronomic areas, a spa, a gym, changing rooms, a social club and different areas to host concerts and events. In Madrid, the project is already known as the future "beach" resort of the Spanish capital.

This macro-project is already under construction, promoted by Atlético de Madrid and Stoneweg InfraSport - a company formed by Stoneweg and Teras Capital. Its main attraction will be an artificial lake of 23,000 square metres, with the capacity to generate 20 types of waves of up to two metres. It is estimated that it will be visited by 500,000 people a year, as it has aroused the interest of surfing fans from all over the world.

Initially, the Malaga studio won the competition to develop only the gastronomic space, but the promoters of the project are so satisfied with the work carried out that they have given them free rein to work on the design of the whole complex.

For now the specific details of the design and the type of facilities at the new complex are unknown, as both parties are keeping the project almost completely under wraps. The promoters have only released a few architectural renderings, showing a number of different spaces for the restaurants (which will be positioned on a higher level overlooking the lake) and the open-air space for concerts and private events.

Restaurant design

Lago Interioriza - an interior design studio located in the capital of the Costa del Sol - specialises in the design of restaurants. Founded by Paco Lago, it has developed projects for numerous Michelin-starred establishments such as Messina and Sabor Andaluz. Lago is currently working for other big names in the industry such as Benito Gómez and Emi Schobert (of restaurants Bardal and Blossom).

The Malaga studio is also part of 16 projects, both in the province and beyond. Among the most outstanding are the refurbishment of Dani Carnero's La Cosmopolita and the development of a restaurant in Sierra Nevada for Covap. It has also just finished the refurbishment of the El Laurel beach bar in Marbella and the development of the USB hamburger restaurant concept on Calle Carretería.