Young man dies on popular Costa del Sol beach The 30-year-old victim was pulled from the sea on Sunday evening showing signs of drowning, according to the 112 emergency services

A 30-year-old young man died this weekend on the popular La Malagueta beach in Malaga city. If the cause of death is confirmed as drowning it would be the second in just 48 hours in the province after the death of a 70-year-old man last Friday in a private swimming pool in Benalmádena.

The incident was reported at around 10.15pm on Sunday, 9 July, when the emergency services coordination centre received a call about a bather showing signs of drowning who had been pulled from the sea, according to the 112 Andalucía control room.

After carrying out pulmonary resuscitation exercises without success, an 061 ambulance team certified his death and activated the judicial process to allow the removal of the body for an autopsy.