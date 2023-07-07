Man drowns at a swimming pool in Benalmádena

Sections
An elderly man drowned this Friday afternoon, 7 July, in a swimming pool in the town of Benalmádena in Malaga province, according to the 112 Andalucía emergency services coordination centre.
The incident happened at a private pool in Calle Olivar in the Arroyo de la Miel district of the town at around 2.45pm when health services, Local and National Police were alerted. The bather, believed to be in his seventies, underwent CPR but medical staff finally pronounced the victim dead at the scene and the judicial protocol has been activated to clarify the circumstances of his death.
