Son arrested after woman’s badly decomposed body found in Malaga sewer The case remains open as murder squad investigators await the definitive identification of the corpse, which showed signs of violence

National Police officers have arrested a son of the woman found dead on Tuesday, 12 July, inside a sewer in the Teatinos area of Malaga city. The murder squad investigations place him as the main suspect in the crime, although the case remains open.

SUR has discovered that the body was hidden inside an inspection chamber and had injuries that indicated a violent death.

The identity of the victim is still pending definitive confirmation, given the deterioration of the body, but investigators are convinced that it is a woman in her 60s who was reported missing since the end of May.

The body was located around 12.20pm on Tuesday after the National Police force was alerted that there was a body in a sewer in the El Hoyo area, next to Calle Juan de Robles, close to law courts and the university campus. Police called in the Malaga fire brigade to recover the body and preserve the evidence, as much as possible.