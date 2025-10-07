Woman arrested for stabbing her 50-year-old partner in Malaga

Europa Press Malaga Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 12:16 Share

National Police officers arrested a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning after she had reportedly stabbed her partner, 50, in Malaga city.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Calle Alcalde José María Corona in the Carretera de Cádiz district.

National Police officers, the Local Police and the emergency health services were immediately mobilised to the scene, where they found the man with injuries to his legs and neck. He was transferred to the Clínico hospital in the city for treatment of his wounds.

According to sources, the woman might have been under the influence of a mixture of alcohol and medication at the moment of the attack.