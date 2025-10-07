Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of Calle Alcalde José María Corona, in the Carretera de Cádiz district. SUR
112 incident

Woman arrested for stabbing her 50-year-old partner in Malaga

Emergency services mobilised to the scene found the victim with serious injuries to his legs and neck

Europa Press

Malaga

Tuesday, 7 October 2025, 12:16

National Police officers arrested a woman in the early hours of Sunday morning after she had reportedly stabbed her partner, 50, in Malaga city.

The incident happened at around 3.30am on Calle Alcalde José María Corona in the Carretera de Cádiz district.

National Police officers, the Local Police and the emergency health services were immediately mobilised to the scene, where they found the man with injuries to his legs and neck. He was transferred to the Clínico hospital in the city for treatment of his wounds.

According to sources, the woman might have been under the influence of a mixture of alcohol and medication at the moment of the attack.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Benalmádena reaffirms its commitment to the Spanish flag
  2. 2 Advanced implantology and honesty: the hallmark of Baca Dental Studio
  3. 3 Classic tourist resorts and much more: Torremolinos and Benalmádena
  4. 4 Fourth straight defeat for Malaga CF as red card sparks total second-half meltdown
  5. 5 Holiday home favourites, then and now: Marbella, Mijas and Fuengirola
  6. 6 Virtual reality brings Titanic Experience to the heart of Seville
  7. 7 Moving to Spain? 7 questions that could save you money
  8. 8 Eastern Costa del Sol bar raises 2,000 for local breast cancer charity
  9. 9 Malaga, a city centre unrecognisable 40 years on
  10. 10 Axarquía company wins gold medal at World Beer Awards 2025

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Woman arrested for stabbing her 50-year-old partner in Malaga

Woman arrested for stabbing her 50-year-old partner in Malaga