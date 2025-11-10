Malaga Airport will be connected to these 135 other cities and major towns with flights this winter

Pilar Martínez Maálaga Monday, 10 November 2025, 14:44 Share

Malaga Airport is expecting an unprecedented winter in terms of connections and air capacity. A total of 42 airlines will connect this infrastructure with 135 destinations until the end of March, in 118 cities and 34 countries. For the first time ever, the Costa del Sol facility will offer ten million seats, compared to 9.7 million seats last year.

The Spanish airports operator Aena has announced that this increase in seats of 6.1% is surpassed only by Cordoba; Vitoria (37.8% increase); Murcia (29.8%); and Badajoz (23.4%). In contrast, decreases are forecast in Tenerife Sur and Palma de Mallorca (-1.3% and -1.5%, respectively).

A total of 58,200 flights are set to operate at Malaga Airport until March, 5.4% more than last year, serving the 274 available routes, as several airlines will operate to and from the same destinations. This represents 14 more than in 2024. Aena notes that of this total, 182 will connect Malaga with Europe (eight million seats and 42,562 flights).

Connections are increasing with Germany across 21 routes, with 8.7% more seats and 8.4% more flights; France, with 9.7% more seats and 11.9% more flights; Poland, with 33.9% more seats and 33.7% more flights; and Ireland, with 13.7% more seats and 14.5% more flights.

In addition, 2% more domestic flights are scheduled across the 25 routes within Spain, with almost 13,400 flights and more than 1.8 million seats. The UK is once again the main market, with 47 routes and increases of 7.6% in seats (to 2.1 million) and 6.3% in flights (to 11,300). London remains the city with the highest number of seats and flights: with almost 906,800 seats, a 10.7% increase, and more than 4,800 flights, almost 10% more. Barcelona, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Brussels, Dublin, Milan and Copenhagen are the other most popular destinations this winter.

With these operations, Malaga Airport is the airport with the third-biggest increase in connectivity after Madrid and Barcelona. Last winter, airlines expanded non-stop seat capacity by 8.2% compared with the previous record winter season, exceeding the national average. All indicators for last winter were positive, with 42 airlines connecting Malaga to 128 destinations across 113 cities in more than 30 countries.