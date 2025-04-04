Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

File image of showers on La Malagueta beach in the capital of the Costa del Sol. Salvador Salas
Will the showers be working on Malaga&#039;s beaches this summer?
Will the showers be working on Malaga's beaches this summer?

The city council anticipates that the improvement of water reserves will allow the use of these services, but the final decision will depend on a technical report about the drought crisis

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 4 April 2025, 09:43

Will the beach showers in Malaga be supplied with water this summer? This is one of the big questions that has sprung up following the favourable reports linked to the province's water reserves. According to Malaga city council spokesperson Elisa Pérez de Siles, the answer is positive. However, a definitive decision will be made once the municipal authority finalises the study of Malaga city's water situation.

With the Easter holidays approaching, which implies the possible saturation of Malaga's beaches with tourists, Pérez de Siles said that she expects the answer to come soon. "The decisions that are taken are not the result of chance, but of very careful and responsible reflection," she stated, highlighting that the sense of caution should never be abandoned by the Junta, given the recent level of drought.

The councillor used the opportunity to remark on the forthcoming inauguration of the underground 'reservoir' - the large well located near the mouth of the Guadalhorce, near to the Malaga Airport runways, which will be able to provide much of the water used to supply the city.

