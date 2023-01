Watch Three Kings parade in Malaga Their Majesties are scheduled to arrive at the City Hall at 5.30pm and at 6pm the parade will start that will involve 16 floats and distribute 20,500 kilos of sweets

After the suspensions and scaled down Three Kings parades due to Covid-19 last year, this Thursday, 5 January, Melchior, Gaspar and Balthazar will visit Malaga province as normal again without the need for face masks and social distancing.