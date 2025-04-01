Police arrest 'pirate' operator accused of assaulting taxi driver at Malaga Airport

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:10 Compartir

National Police officers have arrested the private hire driver who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver, hitting him with an iron bar to the point that the latter required stitches. The incident happened outside the arrivals terminal at Malaga Airport on the night of 8 March. Both parties have filed complaints against each other.

The assault was apparently triggered after a dispute between the pair. The taxi driver received a blow to the head and was taken to the hospital. His aggressor suffered minor injuries after the taxi driver, already with a bleeding wound, took the stick of a female passerby and hit him in response.

According to the National Police investigation, the private hire driver was not offering legally authorised services. The dispute started when he and his colleagues became aware that the taxi drivers, recognisable by their yellow waistcoats, were warning tourists of unregulated means of transport.

A few days ago, the investigators, with the assistance of witnesses, found and arrested the 'pirate' driver, who had fled after the attack.