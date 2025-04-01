Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Police arrest &#039;pirate&#039; operator accused of assaulting taxi driver at Malaga Airport
Crime

Police arrest 'pirate' operator accused of assaulting taxi driver at Malaga Airport

The victim needed stitches to a head wound after being struck with an iron bar during a dispute outside the doors of the arrivals terminal

SUR

Malaga

Tuesday, 1 April 2025, 12:10

National Police officers have arrested the private hire driver who allegedly assaulted a taxi driver, hitting him with an iron bar to the point that the latter required stitches. The incident happened outside the arrivals terminal at Malaga Airport on the night of 8 March. Both parties have filed complaints against each other.

The assault was apparently triggered after a dispute between the pair. The taxi driver received a blow to the head and was taken to the hospital. His aggressor suffered minor injuries after the taxi driver, already with a bleeding wound, took the stick of a female passerby and hit him in response.

According to the National Police investigation, the private hire driver was not offering legally authorised services. The dispute started when he and his colleagues became aware that the taxi drivers, recognisable by their yellow waistcoats, were warning tourists of unregulated means of transport.

A few days ago, the investigators, with the assistance of witnesses, found and arrested the 'pirate' driver, who had fled after the attack.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol tourist attraction dives into the importance of the sea in prehistory
  2. 2 Administrator pours cold water on Malaga CF takeover reports
  3. 3 UK nationals in Spain %u2013 advice and information for established, new and future residents
  4. 4 Last-gasp own goal condemns Malaga CF to heartbreaking defeat
  5. 5 Clive Golt steps down as Gibraltar government's director of communications
  6. 6 Costa del Sol town receives donation of artefacts related to important Spanish philosopher
  7. 7 Moroccan man to appear in court over series of bicycle thefts in Gibraltar
  8. 8 Torremolinos installs acoustic devices on pedestrian crossings to help the visually impaired
  9. 9 Torremolinos marks International Day of Trans Visibility with screening of award-winning documentary
  10. 10 Cártama to support child cancer research with awareness walk

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Police arrest 'pirate' operator accused of assaulting taxi driver at Malaga Airport