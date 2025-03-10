Taxi driver allegedly attacked with iron bar by 'pirate' operator at Malaga Airport

Irene Quirante Malaga Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:16 Compartir

A taxi driver was taken to hospital after allegedly being hit on the head with an iron bar at Malaga Airport on Saturday 8 March. The incident happened at around 11.30pm, when another driver allegedly attacked him, without an apparent reason or prior discussion. The suspect, who allegedly offers private hire services, is believed to have previously been an unlicensed taxi driver. Upon arrival at the hospital, the injured victim was temporarily paralysed but regained his movement after a while.

National Police officers have opened an investigation to discover the root cause for the aggression, which is not something new among taxi drivers.

According to Nicolás González, spokesperson for the Malaga Élite Taxi association, the suspect recruits clients at the arrivals exit, without them having previously contracted his services. On the night of the incident, he was accompanied by other unlicensed drivers, all of whom were scolding and recording videos of taxi drivers. He then proceeded to attack the victim with an iron bar.

According to Miguel Ángel Martín, president of Malaga's self-employed taxi drivers association (Aumat), this incident joins a long list of complaints recording numerous aggressions initiated by 'pirate' taxi drivers operating at Malaga Airport. "We are in danger and authorities have the responsibility to find a solution and protect us during our working hours," he said, stressing the need for police presence at the airport.

Members of Aumat have asked for a meeting with the subdelegation of the government on several occasions to address this problem, but have received no response so far. Now, they plan to request a meeting with the mayor of Malaga city, Francisco de la Torre.