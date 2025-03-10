Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
File image of the taxi rank at Malaga Airport. SUR
Taxi driver allegedly attacked with iron bar by &#039;pirate&#039; operator at Malaga Airport
Crime

Taxi driver allegedly attacked with iron bar by 'pirate' operator at Malaga Airport

Police officers are investigating the incident at the weekend after the victim required stitches to his head

Irene Quirante

Irene Quirante

Malaga

Monday, 10 March 2025, 13:16

A taxi driver was taken to hospital after allegedly being hit on the head with an iron bar at Malaga Airport on Saturday 8 March. The incident happened at around 11.30pm, when another driver allegedly attacked him, without an apparent reason or prior discussion. The suspect, who allegedly offers private hire services, is believed to have previously been an unlicensed taxi driver. Upon arrival at the hospital, the injured victim was temporarily paralysed but regained his movement after a while.

National Police officers have opened an investigation to discover the root cause for the aggression, which is not something new among taxi drivers.

According to Nicolás González, spokesperson for the Malaga Élite Taxi association, the suspect recruits clients at the arrivals exit, without them having previously contracted his services. On the night of the incident, he was accompanied by other unlicensed drivers, all of whom were scolding and recording videos of taxi drivers. He then proceeded to attack the victim with an iron bar.

According to Miguel Ángel Martín, president of Malaga's self-employed taxi drivers association (Aumat), this incident joins a long list of complaints recording numerous aggressions initiated by 'pirate' taxi drivers operating at Malaga Airport. "We are in danger and authorities have the responsibility to find a solution and protect us during our working hours," he said, stressing the need for police presence at the airport.

Members of Aumat have asked for a meeting with the subdelegation of the government on several occasions to address this problem, but have received no response so far. Now, they plan to request a meeting with the mayor of Malaga city, Francisco de la Torre.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Fuengirola injects 11 million euros from budget surplus to complete Mercacentro market project
  2. 2 Spanish PM Pedro Sánchez reveals defence spending plan
  3. 3 Cordoba province brings its delights to the Costa del Sol
  4. 4 Late double ensures nightmare finish for Malaga CF
  5. 5 Feminism to take to streets of Malaga on 8 March as an example of unity: 'Equality is still in its infancy'
  6. 6 Not just a kiss
  7. 7 International schools and colleges to share views during SUR in English education forum
  8. 8 March sees parents in Andalucía signing up children for publicly funded schools for 2025/6
  9. 9 Top figures of flamenco head to Soho theatre in Malaga
  10. 10 Guadalteba: History hidden in a valley a short distance from Ronda

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Taxi driver allegedly attacked with iron bar by 'pirate' operator at Malaga Airport