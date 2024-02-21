Two tractor columns gridlock Malaga city ahead of a protest this morning

Matías Stuber Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 10:56 | Updated 11:08h. Compartir Copiar enlace

Under normal circumstances, Benito Avilés would be spreading fertiliser on his family farm in Campillos right now. Instead, the farmer is on his tractor and has just passed the provincial police station in Malaga city. He is now heading for the Paseo del Parque, where the main agricultural associations (Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias) have called a protest rally in front of the city hall which will start at 11am. The aim remains the same as in recent weeks: to draw attention to the current agricultural policies of the European Union and demand drastic changes to "avoid the death of the primary sector". This new day of protest has been blocking traffic in the city since early in the morning.

Some 200 tractors arrived in the city at 10am. The first tractor carried a large banner which proclaimed, ‘The countryside is dying’ (El campo muere). Two separate tractor columns were escorted by local and national police officers. The protesting farmers had gathered at 7am in different cooperatives in Antequera and the Guadalhorce Valley. From there, tractors drove towards the capital via the A-45 and the A-357. At the same time, numerous chartered buses also set off for Malaga.

Tractors from the Guadalhorce Valley entered the city via Avenida Blas Infante and continued towards Plaza Manuel Azaña. Those coming from the towns and villages of Antequera did so via Avenida Jacinto Benavente. The two columns met at Avenida de Andalucía and headed towards Paseo del Parque.

This new day of protests coincided with the morning rush hour, causing numerous traffic jams. The roads remain congested in parts of the city. Malaga council closed access to Paseo del Parque completely and has diverted traffic coming from the east through Paseo de los Curas.

The farmers’ protest has been approved by the central government office and is planned until 2pm. The tractors will then begin their return journey using the same route. Traffic complications are likely until the early afternoon, if not later.