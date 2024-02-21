Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
One of the two tractor columns entering Malaga.
One of the two tractor columns entering Malaga. Ñito Salas
Farmers' protests

Two tractor columns gridlock Malaga city ahead of a protest this morning

Hundreds of tractors are heading for the Paseo del Parque, with an 11am protest planned at the city hall, called by the agricultural associations to demand changes in the national farming policy

Matías Stuber

Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 10:56

Compartir

Under normal circumstances, Benito Avilés would be spreading fertiliser on his family farm in Campillos right now. Instead, the farmer is on his tractor and has just passed the provincial police station in Malaga city. He is now heading for the Paseo del Parque, where the main agricultural associations (Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas Agro-Alimentarias) have called a protest rally in front of the city hall which will start at 11am. The aim remains the same as in recent weeks: to draw attention to the current agricultural policies of the European Union and demand drastic changes to "avoid the death of the primary sector". This new day of protest has been blocking traffic in the city since early in the morning.

Some 200 tractors arrived in the city at 10am. The first tractor carried a large banner which proclaimed, ‘The countryside is dying’ (El campo muere). Two separate tractor columns were escorted by local and national police officers. The protesting farmers had gathered at 7am in different cooperatives in Antequera and the Guadalhorce Valley. From there, tractors drove towards the capital via the A-45 and the A-357. At the same time, numerous chartered buses also set off for Malaga.

Salvador Salas
Ñito Salas

Tractors from the Guadalhorce Valley entered the city via Avenida Blas Infante and continued towards Plaza Manuel Azaña. Those coming from the towns and villages of Antequera did so via Avenida Jacinto Benavente. The two columns met at Avenida de Andalucía and headed towards Paseo del Parque.

This new day of protests coincided with the morning rush hour, causing numerous traffic jams. The roads remain congested in parts of the city. Malaga council closed access to Paseo del Parque completely and has diverted traffic coming from the east through Paseo de los Curas.

The farmers’ protest has been approved by the central government office and is planned until 2pm. The tractors will then begin their return journey using the same route. Traffic complications are likely until the early afternoon, if not later.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Mike Garlick, the new owner of Antequera CF
  2. 2 Beer bike pedalled through Malaga city found to be operating without valid permits
  3. 3 Two tractor columns gridlock Malaga city ahead of a protest this morning
  4. 4 Group of cyclists find large boa constrictor near Malaga city
  5. 5 Woman locked up by daughter and son-in-law without food and water found dead in Huelva
  6. 6 Man injures ex-girlfriend with a knife and leads police on a chase from Malaga city to Antequera
  7. 7 Fuengirola and regional authority announce new social housing initiative
  8. 8 Marbella brothers give their bike to delivery boy after thieves took the one he needed for work
  9. 9 Gulf Air to resume direct flights between Malaga and Bahrain this summer
  10. 10 German couple saved from house fire caused by gas leak in southern Spain's Axarquía

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad