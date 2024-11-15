Two brave police officers rescue family trapped by rising flood water in their Malaga home

Irene Quirante Malaga Friday, 15 November 2024, 10:33

Two National Police officers raced to the aid of a family in Malaga on Wednesday when flood water in their was already up to their waists and still rising. A man and a woman, along with their children aged six and ten, had been trapped when their home was flooded. It happened around 1pm, when the emergency was reported via a call to 112 Andalucía, while the city was under a red alert for heavy downpours.

Apparently, the courtyard of the house began to flood and, despite the parents' attempts to stop the water with towels, they found it was impossible. They grabbed the children to try to get out of the house, but the water came in at such force they were unable to move. It was then that they called for help.

Daniel and Sebastian, the latter a trainee police officer, came to their rescue at the height of the red alert. Despite the difficulties, they managed to get them out of the house and to safety. The officers took the family to a municipal sports centre, where they spent the night.