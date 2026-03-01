Malaga golfers Julia López and Ángel Ayora secure top-10 finishes Both players delivered strong final totals at the HSBC Women's World Championship and at the Investec South African Open Championship, respectively

It was a standout weekend for Malaga's leading golfers as Julia López and Ángel Ayora both recorded top-10 finishes on the LPGA and DP World Tour, respectively.

López, from Benahavís, finished tenth at the HSBC Women's World Championship in Singapore, marking the second-best result of her career on the LPGA Tour. The 2025 rookie closed the tournament on six under par, climbing into the top 10 largely thanks to a superb second-round 66.

Although she lacked consistency across the remaining rounds, her overall performance confirmed her strong start to the season. López’s best LPGA finish to date remains third place at the Scottish Open last summer.

Her latest result moves her up to 34th in the LPGA’s annual rankings, where she currently stands as the highest-placed Spanish player.

Meanwhile, Marbella’s Ángel Ayora secured ninth place at the Investec South African Open Championship on the DP World Tour. Ayora ended the week seven under par after going below the course standard in three of his four rounds.

His consistent scoring ensured a comfortable top-10 finish in one of the European circuit’s most established tournaments.

The performance continues a promising run of form for the Andalusian golfer as he looks to consolidate his position on the tour this season.