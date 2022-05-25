Tickets to see Barack Obama in Malaga on sale for nearly 2,000 euros The former US President will be taking part in the DES 2022 forum and his Question and Answer session is only included in the three-day pass which costs 1,990 euros

If you want to see the man who was the 44th president of the United States of America, you can - but there is a cost involved: 1,990 euros, in fact.

That is the price of the ‘Honour Pass’, the three-day ticket for the DES Digital Enterprise Show 2022 and, at the moment anyway, it is the only way to be able to attend the session in which he will be participating. The show takes place from 14 to 16 June in the Palacio de Ferias y Congresos in Malaga city, and this is the first time it has been held there.

The Honour Pass is the only one with no associated discounts, unlike the Business Pass, which normally costs 60 euros, the Premium VIP pass at 675 euros and the single day pass for 300 euros, all of which can be cheaper if some restrictions are applied.

Also, the number of Honour Passes is limited, although so far the organisers have not said how many will be available. These tickets do include access to the VIP lounge and the Leadership Summit Lunch which is due to take place on the first day of the event, at 2pm.

It is not yet known on which of the three days Barack Obama will be at the event.

The theme of the DES 2022 Forum is Reimagine Business, and it is expected to attract around 12,000 people. More than 500 specialists in their field will be speaking, and over 200 firms will have stands at the event to provide information about technical solutions applied to Artificial Intelligence, cybersecurity, Big Data, virtual reality, blockchain and 5G, among others.