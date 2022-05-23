Barack Obama is to visit Malaga for the DES-Digital Enterprise Show 2022 The technology event will bring together over 12,000 people and promote the digitalisation of companies and administrations

Former US president Obama is to participate in a question and answer session in the sixth edition of the international innovation and digital transformation forum DES - Digital Enterprise Show, which will take place for the first time in Malaga from 14 to 16 June. It will bring together more than 12,000 people with the aim of boosting the digitalisation of companies and administrations to make businesses more competitive and boost economic and social development.

Under the theme Reimagine Business, more than 500 experts from all over the world will take part in the Digital Business World Congress which is part of DES2022, sharing their strategies, knowledge and success in applying technology to different sectors.

One of the highlights of the Digital Business World Congress will be the participation of the 44th president of the United States of America, Barack Obama, who will be discussing with CEOs and high-ranking officials from major international companies ways of tackling economic, social and technological challenges which have recently emerged in our system.

Blue economy and enhancing life expectancy

Other experts who will be taking part in DES2022 include Gunter Pauli, the founder of ZERI (Zero Emissions Research and Initiatives), an entrepreneur and specialist in the blue economy; Liz Parrish, who will talk about advances in her research to develop a method of reversing the ageing of cells and enhance life expectancy; Jesús Hernández Galán, director of Accessibility and Innovation at the ONCE Foundation, who will talk about how technology can help people with disability increase their autonomy; Andy Stalman, an advisor on branding; Andrea Bonime-Blanc, international consultant on corporative government, risk, ethics, reputation, ESG and cybersecurity; Eva Snijders, storytelling and communication coach; Marc Vidal, an expert in digital transformation and economic analysis, and Paulina Tenner, author, speaker and entrepreneur specialising in start-ups, business transparency and female talent, among many others.

This year’s event will also have over 200 exhibitors, including firms such as AWS, IBM, KPMG, Kyndryl, T-Systems, Arcopay, Codurance, Personio and The Cube, who can advise on the most innovative technological solutions on the market such as Artificial Intelligence, IoT, Big Data, VirtualReality, Blockchain, 5G and more.