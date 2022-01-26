Malaga's Carmen Thyssen Museum to open visits to the Roman house found in its basement A study has recommended that no more than 10 people should be allowed in the space with breaks between visiting groups of at least 30 minutes

A Roman house discovered under the Carmen Thyssen Museum will open to visitors this year, the Mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre, said on 25 January.

The museum is housed in the Palacio de Villalón. In its basement it contains remains of a Roman house built in the 1st century AD. De la Torres said it will be open to the public "as soon as possible".

The Carmen Thyssen Museum has yet to set the number of people who will be able to access this archaeological space on a daily basis. But de la Torre said it will not be “en masse” in order to safeguard the conservation work done, specifically murals found on the house which are the oldest preserved in Malaga and show goldfish on a black background.

A study by the Higher Council for Scientific Research earlier recommended that no more than 10 people should be allowed in the space with breaks between visiting groups of at least 30 minutes.

The Roman dwelling, which was also used to trade canned fish, can be connected with other nearby maritime remains found and dating from the same era such as the port preserved under the Vinci Posada del Patio hotel or the anchor that was found during work on the Calle Camas car park.