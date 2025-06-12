Three police officers injured and one person arrested following another noise complaint at house party in Malaga

Juan Cano Malaga Thursday, 12 June 2025, 12:40 Compartir

There has been another incident of aggression during a noise complaint operation by police at a private house party in Malaga city, this time in the El Palo neighbourhood.

During the intervention, which took place shortly after midnight a few days ago, after a neighbour reported the disturbing noise, three Local Police officers were injured and one young woman, who also needed medical attention, was arrested.

Upon arrival, the officers found the young woman confronting a neighbour. She was very irritated and her eyes were half-closed, which indicated a possible injury. However, the young woman reportedly insulted and threatened the neighbour, who had called the police.

The officers pulled the woman to the side to calm her, but she continued to shout, becoming increasingly upset. At one point, she noticed that another local resident was standing on the opposite pavement. Suspecting that she had also called the police, the young woman began to address her aggressively.

The officers had to restrain her, during which time she put up a lot of resistance. As a result, she hit one of them in the face with her shoulder, causing a contusion. The police officers arrested her for an offence of assault on authority, as she continued to scratch the other two officers. All three members of the Local Police force had to have their injuries treated at a health centre.

Despite being arrested, the woman did not calm down. Reportedly, she even threatened to punch the medic who attended to her at the health centre. The police officers reportedly used pepper spray on the detainee inside the patrol car, as she continued to display aggressive behaviour, hitting at the window with her handcuffs.

The case is similar to another police noise complaint operation that took place in a villa in the Pinares de San Antón area of the city. The incident resulted in six injured officers and the arrest of three of the party attendees, who later admitted to the assault, which led to a considerable reduction in the sentence - a fine of 3,000 euros between the three of them.