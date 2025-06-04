Six police officers injured while investigating party noise complaint at luxury villa on the coast

Juan Cano Malaga Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 13:44 Compartir

What started out as a routine noise complaint investigation ended in chaos and with the arrest of three individuals in Malaga city, who were refusing to cooperate with the Local Police, in addition to insulting and threatening them.

The incident happened during the late afternoon of Monday, 2 June, when a Local Police patrol went to a villa in the Pinares de San Antón area after a local resident had complained of the volume of the music coming from a party gathering at the property.

The owner of the house answered the door when the police arrived. The officers asked for his identity documents in order to report him under the coexistence bylaw. According to sources, the owner initially refused to identify himself, stating that he was on his own property, but eventually he agreed to do so. When he was informed of the nosie complaint, he allegedly said that he did not care, slammed the door and turned up the volume of the music.

As the situation escalated, the police patrol called for support. Two more units joined the intervention. The officers, who remained by the entrance to the property, insisted that the owner turn down the music. Allegedly, he refused to do so and used foul language towards the police.

The officers also noticed a car parked on the pavement, so they reported it for illegal parking and called for a tow truck to remove it. The car had been left there by one of the owner's friends, which further increased the tension of the situation and the number of insults coming from inside the house.

The the owner of the property apparently moved a luxury car to the entrance of the villa while telling the officers to go ahead and report him. In the meantime, the police continued to be subjected to insults of all kinds from the partygoers, especially from one of them who even went so far as to pull down his trousers and expose his buttocks.

The officers initially arrested the owner of the house after he went to a neighbour's property to ask them to record what was happening. The neighbour was also subsequently reported. As he crossed the street, he allegedly struck a police officer in the chest with his shoulder, which led to his arrest for assault on authority.

The officers also arrested one of the owner's friends, who approached them. The third individual was arrested for threatening to kill them, in addition to continuously insulting them. To prove their version of the story, the officers used their mobile phones and recorded several videos of the scene.

Following the incident, the six police officers and two of those arrested had to be treated at hospital for the injuries sustained. The three detainees have now been handed over to the courts.