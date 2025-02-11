This is how you can get hold of tickets for the exclusive Robbie Williams gig in Malaga port on 9 April

SUR Malaga Tuesday, 11 February 2025, 17:47 | Updated 17:57h. Compartir

The countdown has started to the exclusive concert that British pop star Robbie Williams will give in the Port of Malaga. The event, on 9 April, will be part of the 'christening' ceremony for the new Mein Schiff Relax cruise ship, which belongs to the new inTUItion class of the TUI Cruises company. As the 'godfather' of the event, the former-member of Take That will offer an exclusive performance for cruise ship passengers and an additional 2,000 tickets for the public have been put on sale for an event that will take place on the Levante dock in the Port of Malaga. On that date three ships of the cruise company will meet up in the city, two of them in their first stop in the city. Mein Schiff 5 and Mein Schiff 7 will also dock at the port, and their passengers will also enjoy the christening event with a front line view.

The singer will perform an open-air concert in the area adjacent to the cruise terminals for the passengers on board the docked ships and the shipping company's staff. In addition, in gratitude for the good welcome of the port and the destination, TUI Cruises has reserved some 2,000 tickets that will be made available to the people of Malaga "so that they can also enjoy this exclusive show that will be historic for the capital of the Costa del Sol and also for the company", according to the shipping company. The tickets have already gone on sale with prices between 170 and 199 euros at this website link.

The concert will take place on 9 April, starting at 7pm hours, and children under 7 years of age are not allowed to attend. The gates will open at around 6pm , with the official christening ceremony being performed around 9.45pm.