New multi-million-euro gable roof on Malaga Cathedral starts to take shape

Malaga Cathedral's future appearance has started to take shape and the first section of the new gable roof, that is set to put an end to years of leaks, is now visible from the port and other parts of the historic city centre. More than two months after the first trusses were raised at the end of November, the first part of the wooden framework has been erected. This shines a light on how high the new roof will be and how it will change the appearance of the monument.

The part of the structure that has already been completed rises about nine metres above the roof of the basilica. In the coming months, the construction will continue from the western part to the east, towards the area of the ambulatory. With this, the part closest to the façade of the Plaza del Obispo will also be completed. The roof structure and enclosure are expected to be finished during the course of this year.

The project, designed by architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto, follows the plans left by architect Ventura Rodríguez. Rodríguez's project to complete the cathedral with a roof that was never built date back to 1764. Nearly three centuries later, constructions have finally begun. The first materials - beams more than 15 metres long - are provided by Egoin Wood Group, a company based in Bisqay in the Basque Country region. The design ensures that the new roof will be accessible for visitor tours, just like its predecessor was before the works began.

While the new roof structure is being built, construction companies Hermanos Campano and Grupo ORP proceed with other tasks involved in the project, which began in the spring of 2024. These include the removal of the 'brick skin' that was applied to the exterior of the vaults in 2008 - an initiative by Junta de Andalucía, which was meant to prevent further leakage, but unfortunately proved to be unsuccessful. While current upgrades require the removal of the bricks, the companies have decided to keep the lead sheeting that was laid as a first base for now. Once the structure of the new roof has the capacity to prevent rainfall from causing deterioration in the area below, the lead sheets will be removed and work will proceed with the vertical enclosures, cladding and roof finishes.

Another phase of the works that is already under way is the renovation of the intermediate roofs of the building, the ones over the chapels. The project, which has a budget of 22.5 million euros, includes the recovery of the building's downpipes and the construction of new ones to connect them to the new roof, as well as the completion of the front of the main façade. These improvements are part of another old design, this time left by Antonio Ramos in 1784.

Tiles in shades of cream and honey, made by Catalan company Cerámica Cumella, will be placed on the structure, using stoneware instead of terracotta, because it is a harder material and requires less maintenance. Cumella, which began its activity at the end of the 19th century, has participated in the works of the Sagrada Familia, the Güell park, and the Botín centre in Santander, among other projects.

In addition to the roof, another element that will change the appearance of the Cathedral is the completion of the stone balustrade topped with pinnacles, which Antonio Ramos had designed as the crowning feature of the roof's edge. Such is the design of the southern section of the main façade towards the Plaza del Obispo, which was completed years ago.

According to the technical report approved by the regional ministry of culture, the proposed roof "reduces the visual impact of the one designed by Ventura Rodríguez" in the 18th century, "by recessing the parapet of the cornice and slightly reducing its angle of inclination, resulting in a more extended and less visible roof". As stated, the project "proposes an option of a balustrade at the top, which seems the most suitable to reduce the visibility of the new roof and in continuation of the existing ones on the main façade of the Cathedral". "If we observe both the elevations of José de Bada in 1739 and those drawn by Antonio Ramos and engraved by Francisco Muntaner in 1784, we can see that the balustrade was designed for the entire perimeter of the Cathedral, and the supporting walls were built for this element," said the regional ministry of culture.

So far, the diocese has raised 5.3 million euros for this unique project from the Junta de Andalucía; some 4.5 million from Malaga city council; 3.2 million from Malaga's provincial authority; and 1.5 million from the Fundación Bancaria Unicaja, making a total of 14.5 million. The intention of the cathedral council is to continue knocking on the doors of companies, asking them to collaborate in a project in which the central government hasn't expressed an interest so far. Madrid has insisted that the only way for it to collaborate is for the project to be eligible for the '2% cultural' funding, the conditions of which it does not meet. The cathedral board offers both the www.yoconmicatedral.es website and Bizum at 06397 for aid from those who wish to provide financial support.