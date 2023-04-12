This is how the new 17-million-euro roof to make Malaga cathedral watertight will be installed The Bishopric has released a video explaining the construction process of the new roofs and the location of the two large tower cranes that will be used

The Bishopric of Malaga has released a video explaining how the construction process of the gable roof for the cathedral designed by the architects Juan Manuel Sánchez La Chica and Adolfo de la Torre Prieto will be carried out. The short film has been produced by the two construction companies awarded the contract by the diocese for this unique project: Hermanos Campano and Grupo ORP. This details how two tower cranes will be placed in Calle Postigo de los Abades for the installation of the roof which is being carefully planned so as not to affect the entrance of the Holy Week processional floats.

The works, valued by the diocese at more than 17 million euros and expected to take 28 months to complete, will begin with the demolition of the 'brick skin' that was applied to the outside of the vaults of the cathedral in 2009 and which proved to be unsuccessful. The brick layers will be removed and the lead sheeting that was laid as a base will be left in place to protect the building in the event of rainfall.

While the 'brick skin' is being removed, preparations will begin to lay the wooden beam structure on which the roof will be built. In a workshop at street level, the different parts will be assembled. Once the structure and the deck of the new roof guarantee that the rains will not cause deterioration in the lower area, the lead sheets will be removed and the vertical enclosures, cladding and finishes of the roof will take place.

This process will begin with the baroque part of the cathedral, that is, from the façade on the Plaza del Obispado to the east, towards the transept. It will then continue along the ambulatory (the curved part that frames the main altar) and the north and south transepts, next to the doors of the patio de los Naranjos and Calle Postigo de los Abades.