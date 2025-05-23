Here are more than sixty free activities to explore Malaga's architecture this weekend

Jesús Hinojosa Málaga Friday, 23 May 2025, 12:22 Compartir

Malaga is hosting its fifth Open House this weekend, with more than 60 free activities to bring the city's architecture closer to the public. The event is organised by a non-profit association delegated by architect Francisco González.

Under the slogan 'Architecture that transforms', this year's programme includes 63 free activities, among them guided tours, urban routes and other experiences. Historians, architects, professionals and a hundred participating volunteers will take visitors through little-known sites that demonstrate how architecture has transformed the city of Malaga.

The sites included in the programme will be available for visits from Friday to Sunday. Among the highlights of this edition are the old library of the Casa Palacio del Jardín de La Concepción, which opens to the public for the first time since its restoration; the Casa Palacio Salinas - a 17th-century Baroque jewel presented by historian Ester Ramos; the Art Tour in Higuerón Resort, with works by Lita Cabellut, Enrique Brinkmann or Leiro complementing architecture; the centenary Villa Rosario, restored by its owner - designer Olga Sicilia - and a team of architects from the Museo Picasso.

The festival also offers themed routes such as the one dedicated to charity in Malaga; the San Andrés convent and the Perchel neighbourhood; the San Telmo aqueduct; Soho and the Islamic wall, among others. Each itinerary will be accompanied by local specialists who will narrate the evolution and reconstruction of these places.

Antequera and Vélez-Málaga

The programme also includes some of the most popular visits from previous editions, such as the Camarín de la Casa de las Monjas - one of the few remaining examples of Baroque architecture in El Perchel - and the military quarter of the Alcazaba. With the collaboration of Turismo Costa del Sol, this edition of Open House expands to include the towns of Antequera and Vélez-Málaga.

In Antequera, visits are scheduled to the Real Colegiata de San Sebastián, the Museo de la Ciudad, the chapel of the Virgen del Rosario and the Arco de los Gigantes. In Vélez-Málaga, visitors will have access to the CAC 'Francisco Hernández', the MUVEL, the Nave Raspa y Amagado and the SAE Building, which, for the first time, will offer a guided tour of its unique circular architecture.

Explore the full programme through this link .