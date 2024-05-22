First Spanish luxury cruise line unveils details of all voyages in its first year of operation

Elisardo Sánchez shows an image of the first Alma Cruceros ship, with the model of the second one in the background.

The first Spanish luxury cruise line Alma Cruceros, founded by Malaga businessman Elisardo Sánchez, has released its itineraries for when it will start to sail the seas on 18 April 2025.

The company's aim is to make the journey on the high seas a unique experience. Key to this will be the destinations chosen, with the cruise liner set to dock into several Andalusian ports to showcase the region.

Passengers will be able discover the Doñana national park after the ship anchors in Bonanza or sailing around Cabo de Gata. Elisardo Sánchez said: "the aim of these itineraries on the Ocean Victory ship is for guests to enjoy a unique and exclusive experience. It will be an authentic Spanish product as opposed to the services offered by the Anglo-Saxon companies in the sector. We have received many positive messages about this project, but the moment of truth will be when we put these trips on sale".

In the meantime, Alma Cruceros has announced the itineraries for the first year of operation, which will begin on 18 April 2025 and end on 17 October that year, a period in which this luxury cruise ship will be based in Malaga, except for the summer months when it will operate from Barcelona.

The first voyage will start in Las Palmas and end in Malaga on 26 April. Nine days in which the ship will travel: Puerto del Rosario, Agadir, Rabat, Tangier and Ceuta. "But this is only the beginning, the lucky ones who purchase a ticket will be able to enjoy different itinerary options in which they will be able to visit Morocco, stroll around Tangier and enjoy the Andalusian coasts. Anchor in Doñana, sail around Cabo de Gata, watch the sunrise over the Guadalquivir, visit Seville and have an immersive experience in Granada. Skirt the Costa Brava, anchor in hidden ports on the Côte d'Azur, take a stroll around Saint Tropez and the next day feel the sun on your face on the islands of Corsica and Sardinia. Enjoy sailing in one of the most beautiful natural harbours in the world and dream of the wonderful Balearic Islands," he said.

The shipping company, which focuses on Spanish and Spanish-speaking tourists, will put tickets on sale in a matter of weeks for all the itineraries of its debut with the Ocean Victory, which has a capacity for 186 passengers and with 93 double cabins. About 90% of the cabins have private balconies and 10% are suites. The ship has, among other services, four restaurants, a spa, two jacuzzis, an infinity pool, and entertainment lounges. A total of 110 crew members will staff the ship.