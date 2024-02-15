Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Ryanair check-in desks at Malaga Airport. SUR
These are the 89 airports from which Ryanair will fly to the Costa del Sol this summer
Air travel

These are the 89 airports from which Ryanair will fly to the Costa del Sol this summer

The Irish airline is offering 5.3 million seats on Malaga Airport flights, some 19% more than the record-breaking 2023, and adding five new routes to the carrier's network

Pilar Martínez

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 21:21

Compartir

Ryanair has scheduled a record number of flights to the Costa del Sol this coming high season, which will start in March and last until October, offering direct flights to Malaga Airport from 89 destinations. The company is expanding its commitment to the Costa del Sol to offer 5.3 million seats, some 19% more than last summer, which was also a record.

Ryanair will also have three more aircraft based at Malaga Airport this peak season, making a total of 16 and adding five new routes to the Italian city of Bari; the Romanian and Czech capitals of Bucharest and Prague, respectively; and Poland's Lodz and the Czech Republic's Ostrava.

In addition, the airline has launched a three-day seat offer with fares from just 21.99 euros available from today available to book only on www.ryanair.com.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Why are six Eurofighter military jets sharing the runways with passenger aircraft at Malaga Airport this week?
  2. 2 Four cities in Andalucía named amongst the best in Spain for sightseeing
  3. 3 Met Office forecasts arrival of new Atlantic front bringing a band of cold and wet weather to Spain
  4. 4 Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
  5. 5 Demolition of iconic Mercacentro market transforms the scene in centre of Fuengirola
  6. 6 Social media comments investigated after death of two Guardia Civil officers whose boat was rammed by drug traffickers
  7. 7 Are the sandwiches at these bars in Andalucía the best value-for-money in the whole of Spain?
  8. 8 Noise level monitors to be installed on Malaga promenade in bid to help locals, boat crews and tourists sleep peacefully
  9. 9 First two stages of Vuelta a Andalucía cycle race called off due to farmers' protests
  10. 10 Junta de Andalucía signals the start of works on new underground section of Malaga metro

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad