These are the 89 airports from which Ryanair will fly to the Costa del Sol this summer

Pilar Martínez Malaga Thursday, 15 February 2024, 21:21

Ryanair has scheduled a record number of flights to the Costa del Sol this coming high season, which will start in March and last until October, offering direct flights to Malaga Airport from 89 destinations. The company is expanding its commitment to the Costa del Sol to offer 5.3 million seats, some 19% more than last summer, which was also a record.

Ryanair will also have three more aircraft based at Malaga Airport this peak season, making a total of 16 and adding five new routes to the Italian city of Bari; the Romanian and Czech capitals of Bucharest and Prague, respectively; and Poland's Lodz and the Czech Republic's Ostrava.

In addition, the airline has launched a three-day seat offer with fares from just 21.99 euros available from today available to book only on www.ryanair.com.