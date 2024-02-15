Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Ryanair adds more flight routes to Malaga linking the Costa del Sol to 89 airports this peak season
Air travel

Three additional aircraft will be based on the coast from March until October this year, making a total of 16

Pilar Martínez

Malaga

Thursday, 15 February 2024, 17:37

Ryanair will increase the number of planes based at Malaga Airport from 13 to 16 linking the Costa del Sol with 89 destinations during the upcoming high season.

The airline's director of marketing in Spain and Portugal Elena Cabrera said: "Malaga is a safe bet for the company. We operate very well at this airport and the proof of this is that we have three more planes. In the last three years there has never been an increase like this".

This comes as the popular carrier increased by 19% its number of seats available to fly from the Costa del Sol to 89 destinations across Europe and northern Africa. The increase is expected to help the company meet its forecast of moving 5.3 million passengers this summer, out of a total of 40 million seats scheduled for the high season across the 27 airports it operates at in Spain. Three out of every ten passengers who travel at Malaga Airport fly with Ryanair, Cabrera added.

Five new destinations to fly to and from the Costa del Sol direct have been added for the upcoming high season ,which start at the end of March and finishes in October. The new destinations are the Italian city of Bari; the capitals of Romania and the Czech Republic, Bucharest and Prague; the central Polish city Lodz; as well as Ostrava, an industrial city in the Czech Republic.

"This high season we are focusing our reinforcements on the Eastern markets, which are experiencing significant growth, with increases in frequencies to Poland and Bulgaria," Cabrera pointed out.

Malaga Airport is in the top three of Ryanair's network in Spain and with the three additional planes based on the Costa del Sol, 90 new jobs will be created, bringing the company's workforce to 500 professionals, she added.

To coincide with the announcement of the new flight schedule, Ryanair has launched a three-day seat offer with fares from just 21.99 euros available from today to book only on ryanair.com.

