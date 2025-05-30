Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Francisco Salado, in the centre, during the plenary session of the Malaga provincial authority. DIPUTACIÓN
Infrastructure

Provincial authority unanimously approves 90.5-million contribution to La Rosaleda stadium extension

The supramunicipal body will cover its one-third share, spread over five years, as the owner of a stadium that will host the 2030 World Cup

Antonio Góngora

Antonio Góngora

Friday, 30 May 2025, 14:35

As one of the three owners of La Rosaleda stadium, the Malaga provincial authority (Diputación) has made a definitive commitment to cover its share of the financial cost for the expansion work. The stadium will co-host the 2030 World Cup, together with other venues in Spain, Portugal and Morocco, so the renovation and expansion project is justified.

During the plenary session, the provincial authority unanimously confirmed that it will contribute with 90.5 million euros - the same amount that Andalucía's regional government (the Junta) and Malaga city council will invest. The joint agreement is to be signed shortly.

The sum of 90.5 million will be spread over five years, until the end of the works in 2029. The amount to be paid this year is 3,786,130 euros, as approved last month in a budget amendment with new revenue from residual cash. Here is what the financial breakdown will look like in the next few years: 9,610,945.38 euros in 2026; 29,038,417.87 euros in 2027; 28,638,951.02 euros in 2028; and 19,508,404.03 euros in 2029.

This step forward by the provincial authority is very significant, because this administration was the one that could have had the most difficulties in tackling this important project. The five-year plan will help it meet its financial responsibility.

The total investment foreseen in the draft agreement to remodel the Martiricos stadium will amount to a total of 271,748,544.90 euros, which will be borne equally by the three owners, meaning that each one will have to contribute 90,582,848.30 euros over a period of five years (between 2025 and 2029). President of the provincial authority, Francisco Salado, said that the World Cup "is a unique opportunity not only to promote the expansion and remodelling of La Rosaleda and its surroundings, but also an event that will serve as a showcase to further project the image of Malaga and the entire province, favouring its economic development".

The Diputación clearly differentiates 'two' parallel projects in this major initiative by: the extension of the pitch and the urban planning operations in the surrounding area, which also includes the adaptation of the athletics stadium so that Malaga CF can play its matches while the construction work lasts.

The general project contemplates increasing the number of seats to allow 45,000 spectators to watch at the same time, which is 50% more than the stadium's current capacity. In addition, all seats will be covered in the case of rainfall.

The three authorities have already planned how they will pay for the stadium expansion

The three authorities that own La Rosaleda have already established how the payments for the remodelling of the stadium will be distributed. Since the Martiricos stadium was chosen as the venue for the 2030 World Cup, the Junta, the Diputación and the city council have had to intensify their efforts.

The financial distributions will be divided into five financial years. The smallest is the 2025 one, as no work will begin until 2026, when the necessary administrative procedures will be completed to allow the owners to have all the permits. It is possible that there will eventually be some variation, although small, in the figures.

