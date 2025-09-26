Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Muelle Heredia for where the office complex and customs are planned. Salvador Salas
Environment

City port to enable ships to plug into dock-side power supply to reduce engine pollution in Malaga

TThe Port Authority is inviting tenders for the amount 12 million euros to build an electrical substation next to the mouth of the Guadalmedina rive

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Malaga

Friday, 26 September 2025, 16:04

Malaga's Port Authority has opened the tender process for the implementation of an onshore power supply (OPS) system that, through the construction of an electrical substation at the dock, will allow ships to 'plug in' and turn off their engines, regardless of their size and function (cruise ships, cargo, ferries, etc.). The aim of using the local electricity grid is to save tons of fuel and reduce contamination. The plan is to launch this operation by 2028.

The electrical substation is planned for the area near the mouth of the Guadalhorce river, close to the Emasa waste water pumping station. According to the tender, the mixed contract will include the drafting of the execution project, engineering, project management, manufacture, assembly, commissioning and legalisation before Endesa and Red Eléctrica. This is precisely what justifies the high cost of the contract, worth more than 12.16 million euros, as well as the long execution period of 25 months.

2028

is the year in which the port's new electrical substation is scheduled to come into service

When the substation is operational, ships arriving at Malaga's docks will be able to switch off their auxiliary engines to connect to the shore-based power supply, called 'cold ironing'. These systems must also be very versatile in order to supply as many ships as possible, in transit from all over the world.

High electricity demand

In addition, the new substation will have to supply electricity to the companies, current and future fixed installations that are to be set up on the docks in the coming years, such as the office complex at Muelle Heredia and the San Andrés marina, among others.

The plant must therefore be able to support a high power output of up to 70 megawatts, although it will initially only be equipped with the power generated at that time by the distribution company. The latter has already authorised the connection point and has begun work to provide the necessary power to start operating at some moorings, with a power of 25 megawatts.

Port Authority president Carlos Rubio has highlighted that measures such as this, and others aimed at the digitalisation of processes, are vital to remaining competitive on maritime traffic market, especially in the face of growing competition from the north of Morocco, with Tangier Med at full capacity and the new port of Nador Ouest which will enter into service at the end of this year. Both are equipped with the latest technology.

