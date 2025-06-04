Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Prestigious Michelin Guide's 2026 gala in Malaga moves to new location

The city will host the presentation of the well-known gastronomic publication on 25 November this year

SUR

Malaga

Wednesday, 4 June 2025, 16:43

The presentation of the Michelin Guide 2026, due to take place on 25 November this year, is changing its location within the city of Malaga. Back in April, it was announced that the Fycma Palacio de Ferias y Congresos de Málaga would host this prestigious gala. However, the institutions collaborating in this edition (Andalucía's regional government, Malaga's provincial authority and Malaga city council) have now opted for another venue - the recently founded by Antonio Banderas and Domingo Merlín Sohrlin Andalucía.

The newly selected space combines avant-garde and artistic designs with research and training in the performing arts and cultural entertainment. This makes it the ideal setting for celebrating a gala that recognises the talent, creativity and commitment of the best professionals in Spanish gastronomy.

Michelin Guide's premiere in Malaga

This is the first time that Malaga will host the presentation of the international reference guide, taking over from Murcia, where the event was held last year. Malaga was picked as this year's destination thanks to the efforts of the regional government, Malaga city council and the provincial authority, which have invested a total of one million euros in this initiative.

The director of communication for Michelin Spain and Portugal, Mónica Rius, said that the Malaga edition will be a very special one, because the guide celebrates the 125th anniversary of its birth and the 115th edition in Spain.

The brand's commercial and marketing director, Miguel Pereda, stated that Malaga was chosen due to three basic points: "the vitality and dynamism of the promotional gastronomy activities" in the province, mainly thanks to the Sabor a Málaga brand; "the quality of the province's offers", which is represented in the guide by 34 establishments (including nine with Michelin stars); and "the ease of access to the destination and the hospitality offer for the guests".

